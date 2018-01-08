The Chicago Bulls are reportedly planning to deal Nikola Mirotic, who is standing firm on his trade request.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Mirotic has been “intrigued” with the Utah Jazz as a potential destination.

Mirotic, 26, has a team option of $12.5 million next season.

Thirty days until the NBA’s trade deadline: Buyers, sellers and movers who’ll shape the month. https://t.co/YKQokkUMsp — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 8, 2018

The Bulls are still planning to trade forward Nikola Mirotic, which can’t happen until Jan. 15 or without his permission, based on his contract. Mirotic has been intrigued with the Utah Jazz, whose coach, Quin Snyder, has a reputation for maximizing offensive talent.

RELATED:

Report: Nikola Mirotic ‘Standing Firm’ on Trade Request