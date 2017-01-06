The Bulls have put All-Star guard Jimmy Butler on the market, according to Bleacher Report.

The franchise reportedly has doubts about building their future around the 27-year-old.

Chicago denied that trade talks had taken place last season for Butler; he’s putting up averages of 25.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists:



“League sources say the team made it known weeks ago through back channels that Jimmy Butler is available for the right price,” said Ric Bucher. “The Bulls, league sources say, have been uncertain about building around Butler even after signing him to a five-year, $95 million deal. One league executive said GM Gar Forman held off aggressively pursuing a move sooner this season because of the team’s surprising start. Now that the Bulls have leveled off, Butler is apparently back on the market, along with (Rajon) Rondo of course.”

