C.J. McCollum capped a wild Tuesday night in Dallas by hitting a pretty, floating jumper to beat the Mavericks 114-113.

The Portland Trail Blazers overcame a late push by Dirk Nowitzki.

McCollum finished with 32 points in the road victory.

Per the AP:

McCollum’s shot capped a final minute in which the two teams traded leads six times and Dirk Nowitzki hit two clutch 3-pointers, the second a potential game-winner with 3.9 seconds left. McCollum scored Portland’s last seven points.

Damian Lillard added 29 points for the Blazers, who tied their season series with the Mavericks at 2-2 — each team winning twice on the others’ home floor.>

Harrison Barnes had 26 points and Nowitzki 25 for Dallas.