Carlos Boozer announced his retirement Monday on ESPN (via PBT):
“I’m officially retired.”
Boozer, 36, last played in the NBA during the 2014-15 campaign for the Los Angeles Lakers, and was hooping in China last season.
A second-round draft pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boozer made two All-Star games with the Utah Jazz, and averaged 16.2 points and 9.5 rebounds over 13 seasons.
Former Bull Carlos Boozer recalled as positive presence upon his retirement https://t.co/P1lY16TVap via @KCJHoop pic.twitter.com/zobZs3EPVP
— ChicagoSports (@ChicagoSports) December 19, 2017
Per the Chicago Tribune:
Despite averaging 15.5 points and nine rebounds during his four seasons in Chicago and starting for a team that advanced to the Eastern Conference finals, Carlos Boozer never drew universal praise from Bulls fans.
“We won 62 games (in 2010-11), and he played a very valuable role,” executive vice president John Paxson said.
“He was a good teammate, always supportive of the coaching staff, organization and his teammates.”
