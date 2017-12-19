Carlos Boozer announced his retirement Monday on ESPN (via PBT):

“I’m officially retired.”

Boozer, 36, last played in the NBA during the 2014-15 campaign for the Los Angeles Lakers, and was hooping in China last season.

A second-round draft pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boozer made two All-Star games with the Utah Jazz, and averaged 16.2 points and 9.5 rebounds over 13 seasons.

