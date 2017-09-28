Carmelo Anthony confirmed that “a deal was done” that would have sent him to the Houston Rockets.

In an interview with SirusXM NBA Radio, Carmelo said that “for some reason… it didn’t go through,” and he eventually had to expand his list of possible destinations.

At what point did you expand your list? Carmelo: “I think it was within the last week, week-and-a-half before training camp. “At first, a deal was done with Houston early. “Then for some reason, whatever happened behind-the-scenes, it didn’t go through, it didn’t fall through. “Then we had to really start paying attention, and thinking about other options.”

