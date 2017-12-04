Carmelo Anthony has put up 17 shots in the past two games, scoring 18 games total, marking the first time in his 15-year NBA career that Anthony has scored in single digits in consecutive games.

Melo says he’s willing to sacrifice his offense, if leads to wins for the OKC Thunder.

Melo has only attempted 17 total shots in the last two games, scoring 18 points. He talked tonight how he’s adjusting and willing to sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/HeSS8pAAHe — Royce Young (@royceyoung) December 4, 2017

Anthony says he doesn’t feel the need to score 20-30 points a night.

Per ESPN: