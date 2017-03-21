Carmelo Anthony’s resolve to stay in New York appears to be waning, as he longs for a return to the postseason.

Melo, talking to reporters in L.A. prior to Monday night’s battle against the Clippers, said remaining a Knick for the remainder of his career may no longer be realistic.

Carmelo has been doing a lot of thinking, feels like he's missing out that he's not in the playoffs. Sounds like someone who needs a change. — Al Iannazzone (@Al_Iannazzone) March 20, 2017

With several of his closest friends in the NBA making annual trips to the Playoffs, Anthony is now dealing with a fourth consecutive losing season.

Per Newsday:

“It makes you want to think about what’s next or what could be next, just thinking about those situations,” he said. “I always think about the times that I’ve had in the postseason, the games and experiences that I’ve had with teams, players. The way that you’ve got to prepare for that. I think about that all the time. “The competitor that I am, the person that I am — I want to be there. I don’t have to look at somebody else’s situation and say, ‘Oh, I miss that’ or ‘I want that’ or ‘I need that.’ Like, it is what it is. That’s a part of who I’ve — over my 14 years — I’ve made myself part of that. Pride myself on that, in wanting to be in those situations.” “When I was back in Denver, I was like, ‘Man, I’m never leaving here. I want to be that guy that plays on one team for the rest of his career,’ ” said Anthony, who forced a trade from the Nuggets in 2011. “But the way that the game is, the way that the business is, I think it’s highly impossible to accomplish that, and the guys that do accomplish that, you’ve got to take your hat off to them. A lot of things have to fall into place for that to happen.”

