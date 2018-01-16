Carmelo Anthony is fed up with the officiating, but refused to let the media bait him into saying something controversial following Monday night’s 95-88 win against the visiting Sacramento Kings.

Melo led the way for the OKC Thunder with a game-high 20 points, and picked up the slack after Russell Westbrook earned two technical fouls and was ejected.

Melo when asked if the Thunder was worried it had let the Kings back in the game the last two minutes after the techs: “We let them back (in) or the refs?” pic.twitter.com/m6K9CFg61r — Erik Horne (@ErikHorneOK) January 16, 2018

First officiating question to Melo, in reference to last week’s comments about officials having quick triggers, he shot down: “I’m done with the refs” (presumably he meant questions about them …) pic.twitter.com/cvWuymxrw6 — Erik Horne (@ErikHorneOK) January 16, 2018

Anthony alluded to the refs have something to do with Sacramento trimming into OKC’s fourth quarter lead.

Per The Oklahoman: