Carmelo Anthony says the Knicks are aware of his desires—namely, to be moved, preferably to the Houston Rockets—and that he will remain patient until a resolution is reached.

Melo’s primary goal, is to win an NBA title and regain his “joy” for the game of basketball.

Per the NY Post:

The Knicks would like to trade Anthony and start rebuilding, but they believe a trade to Anthony’s preferred team, the Rockets, is not there. Anthony has a no-trade clause.

“Conversations have been had,” Anthony told [Scott Van Pelt on ESPN’s SportsCenter.] “There’ve been plenty of conversations that have been had on both sides. I think we both know where we stand as far as myself, as far as the Knicks organization. They know how I feel. I know how they feel. We have been in communication. At this point, I want to see what happens. I just want to enjoy my offseason despite everything that’s surrounding me.’’

The Knicks want Anthony to expand his wish list. Portland and Oklahoma City also are interested in him.

Asked if he’s optimistic things will work out, Anthony said: “I’m always optimistic. I’m very optimistic. I’ve had great conversations with new GM Scott Perry. He understands my mindset, where I’m at. My career right now, what I’m looking for. Things were put on the table. It was great dialogue, great conversations from both sides. Respectful from both sides.”