The New York Knicks were already a trainwreck, but their season truly hit what they can only hope is rock bottom Wednesday night, in a shocking last-second defeat to the Philadelphia Sixers.
Carmelo Anthony watched helplessly as T.J. McConnell hit an improbable game-winner, and called the loss “unacceptable.”
“This s–t is definitely embarrassing,” Knicks guard Courtney Lee observed.
Per the NY Post:
“Definitely embarrassing the way we’re losing games,” guard Courtney Lee said. “There’s no excuses. It’s just us. This s–t is definitely embarrassing. We have to find consistency in everything — soon. […] It’s got to be defense first. We got to change our mentality.”
Anthony scored 28 points, though he was held scoreless in the final period and Kristaps Porzingis shot an airball with seven seconds left to set up the winning scramble bucket by the Sixers.
“Very, very disappointing, giving ourselves a chance to win on the road and to come up short,” Anthony said. “We got to learn from this and let it slip away. … We should tell ourselves it’s unacceptable.”
