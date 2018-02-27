Carmelo Anthony: NCAA Will Have Problems Until It Pays Athletes

by February 27, 2018
250
carmelo anthony corrupt ncaa

Carmelo Anthony says the “corrupt” NCAA will continue to have problems until it allows its athletes to get paid.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Carmelo said the NCAA needs to take action after being “corrupt for so long.”

“It’s easy for me to say I think the players should get paid. Yes, I think the players should get paid.

“How they get paid, I think that’s something to be figured out. But I think it will only get figured out if the NCAA wants to figure it out.

“If they don’t want to figure it out, then it’s not going to get figured out. And you’re going to continue having these issues, having these problems.” […]

“The NCAA and amateur sports has been corrupt for so long. We all know that. Whether you get caught doing it or not. It is what it is.”

RELATED:
LeBron James Says ‘Corrupt’ NCAA Can’t Be Fixed

  
You Might Also Like
College

Barack Obama Says NBA Should Create Junior League To Serve As Farm System

2 hours ago
377
lebron james ncaa corrupt
College

LeBron James Says ‘Corrupt’ NCAA Can’t Be Fixed

6 hours ago
4,405
NBA

Paul George: OKC Big Three ‘Officiated Differently’

11 hours ago
617
NBA

Stan Van Gundy: One-And-Done Rule ‘Racist’

1 day ago
2,308
carmelo anthony
NBA

Carmelo Anthony: ‘Nobody Works On The Stuff I Work On’

4 days ago
3,990
NBA

Post Up: Brodie At The Buzzer

5 days ago
1,196

TRENDING