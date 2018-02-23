Carmelo Anthony: ‘Nobody Works On The Stuff I Work On’

As the NBA continues to transition to three-pointers and fast-breaks, Carmelo Anthony says the strongest elements of his game have become “a lost art.”

In a story by ESPN’s Tim Keown, Carmelo claimed that he could be the only player “in the history of the NBA who gets criticized for what he’s great at.”

Does Carmelo Anthony's fascinating basketball odyssey have a second act?

The reinvention of Carmelo Anthony https://t.co/qvUJGtWX4t — Tim Keown (@TimKeownESPN) February 23, 2018

“I watch guys work out in the summer, and it’s just straight shooting 3s and pick-and-rolls and ballhandling. Nobody works on the stuff I work on. It’s a lost art.” He knows all the criticisms, could recite them chapter and verse, and he says, “To be honest with you, I think I might be the only person in the history of the NBA who gets criticized for what he’s great at.” He laughs hard at that, and he says, “That’s OK. I’d rather be criticized for something I’m great at.”

RELATED:

Carmelo Anthony: ‘The Game is Starting to Become Fun Again’