Carmelo Anthony expects to be wearing a Knicks uniform well past the Feb. 23 trade deadline.

Melo says management has yet to approach him with any proposal that would make him consider waiving his no-trade clause.

Melo on his future: "I never thought I would be anywhere else.." But he still left the door slightly open to leave: https://t.co/BKwhnFg2op — Al Iannazzone (@Al_Iannazzone) February 15, 2017

Anthony was named to his 10th All-Star team last night, replacing an injured Kevin Love.

“I never thought I would be anywhere else,” Anthony said before the Knicks played the Thunder Wednesday night. When he was told he left the door open by saying he would consider waiving his no-trade clause if management wanted to rebuild, Anthony said, “I didn’t give any indication of that.” “Like I told you all before, nothing came to me, nothing came to my table for me to look at,” Anthony said. “Until that time comes then they don’t need for me to even talk about the trade clause.” […] At one point, Anthony said the media was “talking in circles.” He said he still wants to bring other All-Star caliber players to New York rather than go team up with them.

