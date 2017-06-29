Carmelo Anthony has told the Knicks that he wants a buyout—but his demand comes with a major stipulation.

Anthony reportedly would only accept a buyout—for less than the $54.2 million owed him—to join the Cleveland Cavaliers.

It was previously reported that Carmelo would consider a buyout to join Chris Paul and James Harden in Houston, but that appears to be no longer the case.

Via Mike & Mike:

Would Carmelo accept less than the $54 million that he’s owed for a buyout? Stephen A. Smith: “Correct. I’m not saying that it’s a lot less, but I’ve learned that he’s made it very, very clear that the one team he’d accept the buyout for is Cleveland.” […] “That may not necessarily be the case with Houston. In order for Houston to get something done, it would probably require a trade.”

