Carmelo Anthony is reportedly willing to waive his no-trade clause if it lands him in Houston or Cleveland.

So far, the Knicks have yet to find a trade partner for the 10-time NBA All-Star.

Sources on @ESPN: Carmelo Anthony is now open to waiving no-trade clause for Houston or Cleveland. https://t.co/AneqQQcXCZ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 3, 2017

The Cavs are said to be Melo’s preferred destination.

The arrival of All-Star guard Chris Paul to join MVP runner-up James Harden has catapulted the Rockets into contention for Anthony and established his interest in joining the Rockets, sources said. Paul has said that he wants to play with Anthony, sources said, making that point before the February trade deadline and late last month. In discussions with Houston, sources indicated that the Knicks have been reluctant to consider taking on forward Ryan Anderson, who is owed $61.3 million over the next three years. Anthony has two years and $54 million guaranteed left on his contract and a trade kicker that could pay him an additional $8.1 million upon a deal. Nevertheless, Anthony does have the option of lowering, or waiving, the trade kicker to facilitate a deal. Given that Anthony largely controls the process, it will be difficult for New York to demand significant assets in any trade.

