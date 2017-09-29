Carmelo Anthony never thought he’d end up in OKC.

Melo initially thought he’d be playing alongside Paul George and LeBron James in Cleveland, but a draft day deal fell apart at the 11th hour.

Per ESPN (via SiriusXM NBA):

Carmelo Anthony said in a SiriusXM interview that there was a trade in place on the night of the NBA Draft that would have sent both he and Paul George to Cleveland.

“Me and PG have a very close friendship. Actually, it was funny because me and PG was supposed to be in Cleveland on draft night. we were communicating about that. The deal was actually done and it got called off on draft night, so me and PG stayed connected throughout the course of the season.”