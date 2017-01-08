The New York Knicks season is starting to slip away. The team has lost seven of its last eight and sit at 17-20 as the All-Star break creeps up. To make things harder, now Carmelo Anthony is banged up.

Melo recently told reporters that he is dealing with a “bad” shoulder that needs “constant around-the-clock treatment.”

From the New York Daily News:

“It’s bad,” Anthony told the News after Friday’s victory over the Bucks, when the forward nearly put up a triple-double and hit the go-ahead basket in the final minute. “You know what it is, it’s an adjustment that you have to make on the fly. Like some days it feels good, some days it’s tight. Throughout the course of the game, certain shots, certain moves, you feel like the strength isn’t there. So it’s just a matter of figuring out how to play through it. What’s working? What’s not? “It feels good during the game. And then you irritate it. And then you kind of have to work backwards again to get it back stronger. But I’m constant around-the-clock treatment.”

When asked if he plans on resting the shoulder by missing games, Melo responded with “Not Yet. Not Yet.”

After last night’s loss to the Pacers, Kristaps Porzingis said that the team’s strong start was a bit misleading because the team was “still growing.” The rising star admitted that the team is “not coming together yet.”

From the New York Post:

“In the moment we were four games out of .500, I said it — I don’t see ourselves as that good of a team yet,’’ Porzingis said in his season’s most candid remarks. “We were still growing. We were winning games, but we still had a lot to learn. It was a good moment based on our talent, but we weren’t there yet and now it’s showing. We got to figure this out and keep growing as a team. It’s not coming together yet. It’s frustrating.’’

