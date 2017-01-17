Carmelo Anthony hasn’t considered waiving his no-trade clause, and says his loyalty to the New York Knicks cannot be questioned.

Melo spoke to reporters Monday night following yet another crushing loss—the Knicks have dropped 11 of their last 13 games.

Carmelo says he remains loyal to NYK & doesn't need to prove that to anyone; Phil hasn't talked to him about Rosen: https://t.co/f52E5x9nUz — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) January 17, 2017

Team president Phil Jackson’s silence throughout this troubling period has been deafening.

Per ESPN:



“I think I’ve proven that. I don’t have to speak on that. I think I’ve proven that over the years, day in and day out,” Anthony said after the Knicks’ 108-107 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. “Regardless of what’s going on that’s surrounding this team, any talk, anything I’ve still showed that me being here, coming to work, being professional, got to answer your guys’ questions every day, got to deal with you all, I still remain positive about that. I don’t think I have to prove that to anybody.” Neither Jackson nor general manager Steve Mills addressed the situation with Anthony on Monday, the star forward said. Anthony added that he didn’t feel it was necessary to have a conversation with management about the topic. “My clarity is playing ball right now and getting some wins. If they want to come talk to me, I’m around them guys every day,” he said. “I don’t want this to be kind of going back and forth between me and the front office, management, because it’s really nothing, I responded to an article that I read. That was that. There’s nothing between myself and management at this point.”

Related

Dwyane Wade Doesn’t Think Carmelo Anthony Will Waive No-Trade Clause