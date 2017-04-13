Carmelo Anthony decided to suit up after all in the Knicks’ season finale Wednesday night, and afterwards, he acknowledged that this might have been his last game in a New York uniform.

Melo says the Knicks “might” look once again to part ways with him this summer.

Anthony, 32, says he would “love” to remain a Knick, but wants to play in a winning environment.

Per ESPN: