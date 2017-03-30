Carmelo Anthony says he’s “at peace” with taking on a lesser role, letting younger players get more burn, as the Knicks wind down their bitterly disappointing season.
Melo sees the writing on the wall in New York.
Video: Carmelo Anthony on taking a lesser role for the rest of the year, allowing the Knicks' younger players more opportunity: pic.twitter.com/eNKhsAvEm5
— Ian Begley (@IanBegley) March 30, 2017
The 32-year-old perennial All-Star will miss the Playoffs for the fourth season in a row.
Per ESPN:
“I see the writing on the wall. I see what it is,” Anthony said late Wednesday night. “I see what they’re trying to do, and it’s just me accepting that. That’s what puts me at peace. Just knowing and understanding how things work. I’m at peace with that.”
“I don’t think me going out there, trying to score 30 and 40 every night and playing that way, is going to help them out at this point. I think it’s more about getting that experience and letting them go out there and play through that right now,” Anthony said after failing to score in double figures for just the third time all season. “It’s challenging, but I think it’s for the greater good for everybody on this team.”
On Wednesday, Anthony reflected on another season in New York that will end without a playoff appearance. […] “It seemed like we had so many ups and downs this season that we couldn’t get on a consistent path,” Anthony said. “Throughout this whole season, we had one stretch of playing good basketball. That was early on in the season. Things shifted after that.”
