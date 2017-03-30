Carmelo Anthony says he’s “at peace” with taking on a lesser role, letting younger players get more burn, as the Knicks wind down their bitterly disappointing season.

Melo sees the writing on the wall in New York.

Video: Carmelo Anthony on taking a lesser role for the rest of the year, allowing the Knicks' younger players more opportunity: pic.twitter.com/eNKhsAvEm5 — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) March 30, 2017

The 32-year-old perennial All-Star will miss the Playoffs for the fourth season in a row.

Per ESPN: