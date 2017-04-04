Carmelo Anthony and the Knicks are likely headed for a breakup, and the All-Star forward appears resigned to packing his bags.

Anthony told reporters Monday that he sees the “writing on the wall” when it comes to his future in New York.

Melo has two years remaining on his current deal, and an all-important no-trade clause.

“I see the writing on the wall,” said Anthony, who turns 33 in May. “The writing — yeah, I see it on the wall. You don’t know what writing is on the wall, though, but I see what writing is on the wall.” The first of the last five games of the season will come Tuesday night, when the Knicks play the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden. The season ends for the Knicks on April 12, with a home game against Philadelphia. After that, Anthony will have his end-of-season meeting with (team president Phil) Jackson. They have had other meetings in this uneasy season for Anthony, but this one might be more conclusive. “Pretty sure the chips will be on the table,” Anthony said. “The chips will be on the table in that meeting. Honestly, I don’t know what to expect, but I got a good feeling.”

