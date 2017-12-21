Carmelo Anthony would fall asleep during Phil Jackson‘s mindfulness training sessions last season with the Knicks.

According to ESPN’s Ian Begley, “it became common” for Carmelo to be found sleeping after the Zen Master’s ritual.

“Everyone just seems a little lighter” these days around the Knicks, one team source says. “The drama Phil created with Carmelo really affected the team and the joy factor.” A look at the implosion that rebuilt the new-look Knicks here: https://t.co/hQF1nimFmI — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) December 21, 2017

As Jackson’s relationship with Anthony deteriorated, so did Melo’s commitment to mindfulness training. In the final sessions, witnesses said, it became common for Jackson to tell the players to open their eyes at the end of the exercise, only to find Anthony’s head tilted back, eyes still shut, seemingly snoozing.

