As he prepares to face his former team on Thursday, Carmelo Anthony reflected on how his relationship with the Knicks‘ front office fell apart.

Carmelo said that he lost faith in former Knicks president Phil Jackson after getting “stabbed in the back.”

“I was always, I’m going to put my trust in Phil [Jackson], I’m going to put my trust in Phil. “That diminished after a while. I’m out here doing everything I can and I’m still getting stabbed in the back. “I’m not trusting in that anymore. I’m trusting in these guys that are out here. Whoever’s out here, this is who I’m dealing with.”

