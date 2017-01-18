The New York Knicks’ endless drama and turmoil are exhausting Carmelo Anthony.

Melo and Phil Jackson had a “short conversation” Tuesday about the latest round of rumors, and the All-Star forward reiterated his desire to continue living and working in Gotham.

Carmelo Anthony is "tired" of dealing with off-court drama he keeps getting pulled into: https://t.co/Xwmhwn41ck — Al Iannazzone (@Al_Iannazzone) January 18, 2017

Anthony says he’s tired of answering questions while the Zen Master ducks reporters and fans.

Per Newsday:

“The conversation wasn’t that long,” Anthony said. “We didn’t break bread. We didn’t have an hour conversation. It was a short conversation.” “You get tired of it,” Anthony said. “You get tired of it. I have to face you all every day. I’m the one that got to have all the answers. I’m the one that got to kind of make up something. Even when I don’t want to talk to you all I still talk to you all. It happens. That’s part of the job.” Anthony is forced to face the media because Jackson hasn’t spoken to reporters covering the team since Sept. 23. It doesn’t seem as if he talks to Anthony that much either. Anthony was asked if he feels he’s on the same page with Jackson after talking to him Tuesday. […] “We converse when we converse,” he said. “We talk when we talk. Leave it at that.”

