Carmelo Anthony admitted that he’s been struggling to score over the Thunder‘s last four games—averaging just 10.8 points on 36.7 true shooting during that stretch.

After OKC’s 95-100 loss to the Nets on Thursday, Carmelo called it the “toughest stretch for me as far as scoring the basketball” in his career (starting at 2:30):

“I think these past 3, 4 games, offensively, has been the toughest stretch for me as far as scoring the basketball, making shots. […] “This is a rough stretch for me personally, probably the roughest that I’ve had throughout my career.”

