While Knicks star Carmelo Anthony says he would only waive his no-trade clause to join the Rockets, trade talks between New York and Houston have reportedly slowed to a halt.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Rockets have tried to involve multiple teams to facilitate a deal, but to no avail. (H/T r/nba):

“Carmelo Anthony right now, those talks have been fairly dormant between Houston and New York. “The Rockets have tried to find third, fourth teams to help facilitate a deal with Carmelo Anthony. They haven’t been able to do that. “Both sides are prepared for the fact that Melo may have to go to camp with the Knicks.”

