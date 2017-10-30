Carmelo Anthony says that he and fellow All-Star teammate Paul George will “fit in” with Russell Westbrook, and that both stars don’t want Russ changing his hyper-aggressive approach to the game.

For the Thunder to reach their potential Russell Westbrook has to adjust but he still has to stick to being himself: https://t.co/IA6UtKOSIo — Royce Young (@royceyoung) October 27, 2017

Melo says he agreed to waive his no-trade clause for the opportunity to play alongside Westbrook.

Russ won the MVP last season by becoming the first player in NBA history to average a triple-double, and set a record for usage rate.

