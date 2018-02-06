Caron Butler Announces Retirement From NBA

In an article for The Player’s Tribune, 37-year-old Caron Butler officially announced his retirement from the NBA:

It’s been a great ride and truly a blessing. But everything runs its course, even good things. Today, I’m retiring from the NBA…

Playing in the NBA was a dream — I got to spend 16 years with all of these great teammates and coaches. It was better than I ever could’ve imagined. I may be retiring from the game, but I’ll stay close to it. I’ll be around it in some form or another.

I just want you all to know that I had the time of my life, and that you helped make that possible.