Caron Butler Announces Retirement From NBA

In an article for The Player’s Tribune, 37-year-old Caron Butler officially announced his retirement from the NBA:
It’s been a great ride and truly a blessing. But everything runs its course, even good things. Today, I’m retiring from the NBA…
Playing in the NBA was a dream — I got to spend 16 years with all of these great teammates and coaches. It was better than I ever could’ve imagined. I may be retiring from the game, but I’ll stay close to it. I’ll be around it in some form or another.
I just want you all to know that I had the time of my life, and that you helped make that possible.
Butler, nicknamed Tuff Juice, was drafted 10th overall by the Chicago Bulls in 2002. He spent time with nine different teams through fourteen seasons, earning All-Star honors twice. For his career, the forward averaged 14.1 points and 5.0 rebounds per game.
