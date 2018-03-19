Cavaliers Coach Tyronn Lue Takes Leave of Absence

Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue is stepping away from the team “for the time being” to take care of his health.
Lue, 40, has had to leave the bench mid-game three times this season due to health concerns.
In a statement Lue said, “I have had chest pains and other troubling symptoms, compounded by a loss of sleep.”
More from Lue (via Cavs press release):
“After many conversations with our doctors and Koby and much thought given to what is best for the team and my health, I need to step back from coaching for the time being and focus on trying to establish a stronger and healthier foundation from which to coach for the rest of the season.
