Cavaliers Coach Tyronn Lue Takes Leave of Absence

Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue is stepping away from the team “for the time being” to take care of his health.

Lue, 40, has had to leave the bench mid-game three times this season due to health concerns.

In a statement Lue said, “I have had chest pains and other troubling symptoms, compounded by a loss of sleep.”

More from Lue (via Cavs press release):