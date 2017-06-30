The Cleveland Cavaliers have reportedly made Kyrie Irving available as the team continues to pursue a trade for Paul George.

According to SirusXM’s Mitch Lawrence, the Cavs, Pacers and Jazz discussed a trade that would send Irving to Utah, and both Paul George and George Hill (via sign-and-trade) to Cleveland.

The details of proposed blockbuster deal—as reported by Lawrence—look something like this:

Jazz receive: Kyrie Irving

 

Cavaliers receive: Paul George, George Hill

 

Pacers receive: Top draft picks

(Note: Basketball Insiders’ Eric Pincus points out that, under the proposed scenario, Cleveland would need to dump salary to stay under the hard cap.)

While the trade seems farfetched, Jazz beat writer Jody Genessy corroborated the report while downplaying the possibility of it happening.

It’s unclear why Cleveland would entertain offers for Irving—unless the team is worried about the possibility of Kyrie wanting out after next season.

