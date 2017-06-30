The Cleveland Cavaliers have reportedly made Kyrie Irving available as the team continues to pursue a trade for Paul George.

According to SirusXM’s Mitch Lawrence, the Cavs, Pacers and Jazz discussed a trade that would send Irving to Utah, and both Paul George and George Hill (via sign-and-trade) to Cleveland.

The details of proposed blockbuster deal—as reported by Lawrence—look something like this:

Jazz receive: Kyrie Irving Cavaliers receive: Paul George, George Hill Pacers receive: Top draft picks

Can NBA off-season get crazier? Yup. Kyrie Irving’s name now linked to Jazz with George Hill going to Cavs in sign-and-trade, per sources. — Mitch Lawrence (@Mitch_Lawrence) June 30, 2017

G Hill to Cavs, Kyrie to Utah, part of potential 3-way, with Paul George the main headliner joining LeBron. Pacers seeking top picks. — Mitch Lawrence (@Mitch_Lawrence) June 30, 2017

(Note: Basketball Insiders’ Eric Pincus points out that, under the proposed scenario, Cleveland would need to dump salary to stay under the hard cap.)

While the trade seems farfetched, Jazz beat writer Jody Genessy corroborated the report while downplaying the possibility of it happening.

I'm hearing there was merit to a scenario that'd result in Kyrie Irving ending up in Utah and George Hill going to Cleveland. Not happening. — Jody Genessy (@DJJazzyJody) June 30, 2017

It’s unclear why Cleveland would entertain offers for Irving—unless the team is worried about the possibility of Kyrie wanting out after next season.

