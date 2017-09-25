The Cavaliers are “hopeful” that Isaiah Thomas will make his season debut in January, the team announced on Monday.

Thomas has been rehabbing a labrum tear in his right hip since May.

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue confirmed that Derrick Rose will start in the interim. Per Cavaliers press release:

Based on his progress thus far and after several weeks of evaluation and monitoring with the Cavaliers medical team and Cleveland Clinic Sports Health, the team and Thomas are hopeful he will be in position to return by January.

