Drake‘s “Free Smoke” bumps throughout Quicken Loans Arena before every Cleveland Cavaliers home game.

Curiously absent from the song, however, are lyrics that reference the Warriors’ Oracle Arena and Kevin Durant.

I took the team plane from Oracle

Mama never used to cook much

Used to chef KD

Now me and Chef, KD

Bet on shots for twenty G’s

Sole Collector first captured video of the muted Warriors references on March 25:

And again, before the Cavs’ first-round matchup with the Pacers on Saturday, Sports Illustrated noticed this from the arena’s loud speakers.

The Cavs muted the word "Oracle" when they played Drake's "Free Smoke" during warmups today 😱 pic.twitter.com/ZmqvP07isT — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 15, 2017

Coincidence? Of course not. The rivalry is real.

