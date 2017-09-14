After nearly trading Kevin Love for Paul George in June, the Cleveland Cavaliers have reportedly taken Love off the trade block.

Cleveland has consistently dangled Love’s name in trade discussions for two years, but according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe, the Cavs front office is now banking on a big season from Love.

The Cavs have contemplated trading Love off and on almost since [the 2015 Finals], though they have no plans to do so right now, sources say. (Love does not have much standalone trade value.) They nearly flipped him for Paul George in a three-team trade in late June.

