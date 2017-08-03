Nearly a month has passed since Kyrie Irving requested a trade, and yet the Cavaliers are reportedly showing “no sense of urgency” in finding a deal for their star guard.

According to Basketball Insiders, the Cavs still seem to be in “fact-finding mode” at this point.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are not operating with any sense of urgency on finding a Kyrie Irving trade. […] While the Cavs have been very focused and professional in their talks, this particular team did not have any sense of where they stood in the Cavs process, describing them as in “fact finding mode,” not necessarily deal making mode.

