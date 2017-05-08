The Cavaliers made short work of the Raptors over the weekend, advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals for the third-straight season as LeBron continues his dominance of the East. Photographer Charlie Lindsay (@doncharleone) was on hand for Game 3 and Game 4 to capture the sweep and caught some amazing flicks of LeBron, Kyrie and DeMar DeRozan for us.

Check the gallery above and be sure to follow Charlie on Instagram and Twitter.

