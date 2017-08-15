Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis has reportedly emerged as a “primary target” for the Cavaliers as they explore possible trades for Kyrie Irving.

According to an ESPN report, the Knicks would only consider trading Porzingis if Cleveland took back Joakim Noah’s contract.

Porzingis has emerged as a primary Cleveland target, but that’s a conversation that can occur only with Cleveland’s willingness to unburden the Knicks of the three years and $55 million left on Joakim Noah’s contract. For now, the conversation is a nonstarter for the Knicks, league sources said.

