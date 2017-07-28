The Cleveland Cavaliers inked free agent Derrick Rose to a one-year deal, and incoming GM Koby Altman envisions the former MVP taking on the role of a “great off-the-bench backup point guard.”

Things remain in flux for the Cavs, who are dealing with Kyrie Irving’s trade request hanging over everything.

Rose, 28, averaged 18 points and 4.4 assists for the New York Knicks in 64 games last season.

“We signed Derrick Rose, who will be a great off-the-bench backup point guard,” Altman said. The new GM, introduced during Wednesday’s press conference, also mentioned that Rose has been a starter his entire career and could be ready for that role as well, especially if the Cavs end up moving on from disgruntled All-Star Kyrie Irving. “He wanted to be in a place where he can play with excellent players and a place where he can play in meaningful games,” Altman said. “It’s funny, he uses the term, ‘I just want to hoop.’ He just wants to be here. He’s excited to be here. He’s in a great space mentally and his body looks great and we’re really excited about him. He came here for the opportunity to win. He came here for the opportunity to play with other great players.”

