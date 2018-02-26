Cavs Fan Yells Racial Slurs at Patty Mills

by February 26, 2018
1,675

Patty Mills was subjected to racial slurs from a Cavs fan Sunday night.

The ugly incident, during which a man in the crowd at Cleveland’s Quicken Loans Arena shouted insults at Mills inferring he was Jamaican, took place late in the fourth quarter of San Antonio’s 110-94 win.

The Spurs’ Australian point guard tweeted that he hopes “this confused, hateful fan” can find enlightenment.

Per Fox Sports Australia:

A fan tweeted a video of the incident to Mills — who’s part Aboriginal, and part Torres Strait Islander — who responded with hope, before shining a light on Black History Month.

It was otherwise a good night for Mills, who helped his team to a 110-94 win, dropping 11 points and five assists.

Mills is one of Australia’s highest profile indigenous athletes, and has been a prominent purveyor of indigenous culture, both in Australia and abroad.

  
TRENDING