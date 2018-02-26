Cavs Fan Yells Racial Slurs at Patty Mills

Patty Mills was subjected to racial slurs from a Cavs fan Sunday night.

The ugly incident, during which a man in the crowd at Cleveland’s Quicken Loans Arena shouted insults at Mills inferring he was Jamaican, took place late in the fourth quarter of San Antonio’s 110-94 win.

@KingJames am I the only one who heard this guy in the crowd yell “hey Jamaican dog they want their bobsledder back! Hey @Patty_Mills Jamaica just called, they want their bobsledder back!” 😳😠🙅🏾‍♀️ #SundayFunday ??? @NBA pic.twitter.com/RvHdu88Gzd — Zandra Ashley (@thats_Z_Truth) February 25, 2018

The Spurs’ Australian point guard tweeted that he hopes “this confused, hateful fan” can find enlightenment.

Thanks @thats_Z_Truth. I am a proud Islander. Like my Jamaican Brothers, me & my family in the islands of the Torres Strait have experienced racial slurs for decades. Hope your efforts will enlighten this confused, hateful fan. #BlackHistoryMonth https://t.co/yH3nKlGv4A — Patrick Mills (@Patty_Mills) February 26, 2018

Per Fox Sports Australia: