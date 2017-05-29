The defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers are embracing their darkhorse status heading into the NBA Finals.

David Griffin, the Cavs’ general manager, says he hopes that “everybody says we have no chance” against the juggernaut Golden State Warriors.

Cleveland and Golden State are clashing in the Finals for the third year in a row.

Per Cleveland.com:

“I hope everybody says we have no chance,” General Manager David Griffin said during a TV interview following the Cavaliers’ 135-102 win against the Boston Celtics, clinching a third straight NBA Finals appearance.

“Obviously the team we’re playing is as good as you can possibly put together, it’s going to be an unbelievable battle for us, but I think [the Cavs] love battling together. The greater the odds, the better we seem to play together. We really do rally around each other in that sense.”

According to the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, the Warriors opened as a -260 favorite, with Cleveland at +220. That means this NBA Finals marks the sixth time [LeBron] James will be the underdog in eight career appearances.

“Just exactly like we want it to be,” Griffin said with a smile.