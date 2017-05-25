The Cleveland Cavaliers are one win away from a third straight trip to the championship round, but merchants are waiting for them to finish off the Boston Celtics before hawking NBA Finals product.
The Cavs, coming off a 112-99 Game 4 win, head to Beantown looking to close things out.
Despite a commanding 3-1 series lead, the defending champs know it won’t be easy to put away the C’s.
Per AP:
After cruising to a 2-0 Eastern Conference finals lead over Boston, the Cavs were humbled at home in a Game 3 loss, and needed a 42-point night from Kyrie Irving to battle back from a 16-point hole and win Game 4.
“The closeout game is always the hardest.and Boston is going to make it even harder,” said LeBron James, who rebounded from a playoff-low 11 points in Game 3 to score 34 in Game 4.
It’s also why Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said that his team must keep all thoughts of being on the cusp of a return to the NBA Finals at bay for now.
“You can’t (think about it). As much as you want to, it’s not over,” he said.
