The Cleveland Cavaliers are one win away from a third straight trip to the championship round, but merchants are waiting for them to finish off the Boston Celtics before hawking NBA Finals product.

The Cavs, coming off a 112-99 Game 4 win, head to Beantown looking to close things out.

Despite a commanding 3-1 series lead, the defending champs know it won’t be easy to put away the C’s.

