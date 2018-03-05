Report: Cavs Not Worried About Jeff Green Roller-Skating With Back Injury

Jeff Green can’t play due to a sore lower back, but the Cavaliers are reportedly fine with Green rolling skating during his rest period.
In a series of Instagram videos from LeBron James, Green was seen roller skating with the team on Sunday.
According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, the team understands the video is “not the best look,” but Green is feeling much better.
A source with knowledge of the team staff’s thinking told ESPN the team understands that Green roller skating on video during the rest period is not the best look but said the team is more focused on the news that he is feeling much better after missing two of the past three games because of his back.