Report: Cavs Not Worried About Jeff Green Roller-Skating With Back Injury

by March 05, 2018
487
jeff green roller skating back injury

Jeff Green can’t play due to a sore lower back, but the Cavaliers are reportedly fine with Green rolling skating during his rest period.

In a series of Instagram videos from LeBron James, Green was seen roller skating with the team on Sunday.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, the team understands the video is “not the best look,” but Green is feeling much better.

A source with knowledge of the team staff’s thinking told ESPN the team understands that Green roller skating on video during the rest period is not the best look but said the team is more focused on the news that he is feeling much better after missing two of the past three games because of his back.

 
You Might Also Like
Tristan Thompso
NBA

Tristan Thompson Suffers Ankle Sprain, Expected to Miss Multiple Games

1 day ago
371
NBA

JR Smith Addresses Soup Incident That Led To Suspension

2 days ago
3,020
NBA

Kevin Love ‘Optimistic’ He Will Return Ahead Of Schedule

3 days ago
558
lebron james best plays career
NBA

LeBron: Behind-The-Back Nutmeg Was ‘One of The Best Plays’ in Career

3 days ago
1,929
jordan clarkson dario saric
NBA

Jordan Clarkson on Throwing Ball at Dario Saric: ‘Part Of The Game’

3 days ago
11,462
jr smith suspended soup
NBA

Report: JR Smith Suspended For Throwing Soup at Cavaliers Assistant Coach

4 days ago
1,942

TRENDING


Most Recent
jeff green roller skating back injury

Report: Cavs Not Worried About Jeff Green Roller-Skating With Back Injury

6 hours ago
487

Scottie Pippen On Houston Rockets: ‘They’re The Best Team Today’

7 hours ago
1,436
isaiah thomas lakers celtics

Isaiah Thomas Says 2018 Lakers Similar To 2015 Celtics

8 hours ago
2,537
pau gasol marc gasol upset grizzlies

Pau Gasol Says Marc Gasol ‘Should Be Upset’ With Grizzlies

9 hours ago
1,058

LeBron James Jr. Puts On A Show In Front of Chris Paul

10 hours ago
1,625