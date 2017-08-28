Due to concerns over the health of Isaiah Thomas’ hip, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics are currently in a stand-off, and the blockbuster trade involving Kyrie Irving may fall apart.
The Cavs reportedly plan to seek additional assets from Boston, raising the possibility of a veto that would nullify the swap.
Sources: After Isaiah Thomas physical, Cavs plan to seek additional asset to complete Kyrie Irving deal w/ Celtics. https://t.co/NaOrehTTgT
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 26, 2017
Cavs & Boston have worked well together on multiple deals last few years. But this could turn contentious if Cavs go back for more
— Jason Lloyd (@JasonLloydNBA) August 26, 2017
Both teams have until Wednesday to finalize the trade, pending the completion of physicals.
Per ESPN:
After Cleveland’s physical examination of Isaiah Thomas’ injured hip raised concern about the timeline for his return this season, Cavaliers officials are planning to seek an additional trade asset before finalizing a deal to send four-time All-Star guard Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics, league sources said.
Without revisions to the original trade agreement, the Cavaliers could threaten to veto the trade, league sources said.
The proposed trade sending Irving to the Celtics for two-time All-Star Thomas, forward Jae Crowder, center Ante Zizic and an unprotected 2018 first-round pick via Brooklyn was thrust into uncertainty once Thomas underwent his exam in Cleveland on Friday, league sources said. The deadline to report and submit to a physical for the players involved in the trade is 10 a.m. ET Wednesday, and the deadline to pass the physical is 10 a.m. ET Thursday, per league rules.
Because Thomas is in the final year of his contract — which coincides with LeBron James’ opt-out next summer — Cleveland has an urgency to get Thomas on the court this year.
