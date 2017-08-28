Due to concerns over the health of Isaiah Thomas’ hip, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics are currently in a stand-off, and the blockbuster trade involving Kyrie Irving may fall apart.

The Cavs reportedly plan to seek additional assets from Boston, raising the possibility of a veto that would nullify the swap.

Sources: After Isaiah Thomas physical, Cavs plan to seek additional asset to complete Kyrie Irving deal w/ Celtics. https://t.co/NaOrehTTgT — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 26, 2017

Cavs & Boston have worked well together on multiple deals last few years. But this could turn contentious if Cavs go back for more — Jason Lloyd (@JasonLloydNBA) August 26, 2017

Both teams have until Wednesday to finalize the trade, pending the completion of physicals.

Per ESPN: