The Larry Sanders Era in Cleveland lasted just five games.

The Cavs waived the big fella, it was announced Wednesday.

The defending NBA champs reportedly plan to sign center Edy Tavares.

Per the Akron Beacon Journal:

Sanders, signed by the Cavs on March 13 after two years out of the league battling personal problems, played 13 minutes in five games for the Cavs and scored four points and pulled down four rebounds. He played in four games with the Cavs’ D-League affiliate, the Canton Charge. The Charge were eliminated from the playoffs Saturday by Tavares’ Raptors 905 team.

With center Tristan Thompson missing the past four games with a sprained right thumb going into Wednesday’s regular season finale at home against the Raptors, the Cavs apparently decided they needed more immediate help for the post-season than Sanders could provide. When Sanders was acquired, Cavs General Manager David Griffin said he realized Sanders was a long-term project.

The Cavs are also preparing to sign Dahntay Jones to take the roster spot of DeAndre Liggins, a league source said. Liggins was waived Sunday.