The Cleveland Cavaliers selected Turkish forward Cedi Osman 31st overall in the 2015 NBA Draft.

Over two years later, the two sides reportedly agreed on a deal. Per Brian Windhorst of ESPN:

Cavs have agreed to sign 2015 draft pick Cedi Osman, sources said. Deal is 3 years, $8.3 million plus about $700,000 going to Euro buyout. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) July 12, 2017

Cavs updated 2018 tax bill including Osman signing: $70.7 million — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) July 12, 2017

The Cavaliers will use part of their $5.2M tax mid-level exception to sign former second round pick Cedi Osman…. https://t.co/IIpvrQnM1i — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) July 12, 2017

Osman averaged 7.1 points in 18.5 minutes per game for Anadolu Efes last season.

