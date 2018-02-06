Report: Celtics Chasing First-Round Pick To Help Acquire Lou Williams or Tyreke Evans

by Ryne Nelson February 06, 2018

celtics lou williams tyreke evans

The Celtics are reportedly hoping to trade Marcus Smart for a first-round pick, and flip the pick for either Lou Williams or Tyreke Evans.

According to the NYT‘s Marc Stein, Boston plans to make a couple trades before Thursday’s deadline.

RELATED:
Report: Nuggets Discussed Trade For Marcus Smart With Celtics

 
