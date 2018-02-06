Report: Celtics Chasing First-Round Pick To Help Acquire Lou Williams or Tyreke Evans

The Celtics are reportedly hoping to trade Marcus Smart for a first-round pick, and flip the pick for either Lou Williams or Tyreke Evans.

According to the NYT‘s Marc Stein, Boston plans to make a couple trades before Thursday’s deadline.

The Celtics are chasing that extra first-round pick in Marcus Smart trade talks in hopes of flipping it in a deal for either Lou Williams or Tyreke Evans, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 6, 2018

