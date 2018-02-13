Celtics Coach Brad Stevens: ‘We’re Not Really Good Yet’

Following the Celtics embarrassing 121-99 loss to the Cavaliers on Sunday, coach Brad Stevens conceded this week that his team is “not really good yet,” per Scott Souza of GateHouse Media:

#Celtics Brad Stevens: There is not a lot of margin between being good and being really good. We’re not really good yet. But I think if we really hone in here we have a chance to play better. — Scott Souza (@Scott_Souza) February 13, 2018

#Celtics Brad Stevens: I’ve said all along that I don’t think we’re quite as good as our record. And I think we have to get a lot better. I still feel that way. After a tough week, sometimes it makes you take even more of a hard look at it. — Scott Souza (@Scott_Souza) February 13, 2018

Boston is currently second in the Eastern Conference with a 40-18 record.

RELATED

Brad Stevens on Gordon Hayward: ‘My Mindset Is He’s Not Coming Back’