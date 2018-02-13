Celtics Coach Brad Stevens: ‘We’re Not Really Good Yet’

by February 13, 2018

Following the Celtics embarrassing 121-99 loss to the Cavaliers on Sunday, coach Brad Stevens conceded this week that his team is “not really good yet,” per Scott Souza of GateHouse Media:

Boston is currently second in the Eastern Conference with a 40-18 record.

