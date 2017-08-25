After trading for Kyrie Irving on Tuesday, the Boston Celtics have one roster spot to fill as they head in to training camp next month.

According to the Boston Globe, the Celtics are considering center Andrew Bogut, who fractured his tibia during his first minute as a Cavalier last season.

A league source said Boston will not rush to fill the spot, and might even keep it open to maintain flexibility. The Celtics this week have been in contact with representatives of several free agents. According to another league source, that group includes center Andrew Bogut, who considered signing with Boston last February before ultimately agreeing to a deal with the Cavaliers.

