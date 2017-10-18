Gordon Hayward will undergo surgery following a stomach-turning leg injury in Tuesday night’s season-opener.

Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens says the team is “expecting a full recovery.”

There’s no timetable yet for Gordon’s return to action.

Per ESPN:

“I was [at the hospital] for a minute last night and also again today for an hour or so. He’s down,” said Stevens. “Obviously, there’s a physical pain to it, but I think it’s also doubled by the emotional pain of, you know, he put a lot of effort into trying to start this, his career, out well in Boston.

“But this is a setback; we’re expecting a full recovery. And we know there are going to be a lot of tough days ahead on that recovery but, at the same time, hopefully he’ll improve day-to-day. But it’s been tough. It’s been tough for him.”

Stevens said a surgery date hasn’t been set and noted the team would provide further updates once that schedule is finalized. Stevens was asked about the specifics of the injury but didn’t want to disclose details, while suggesting, “I’m probably not as up to speed on all of that as maybe a doctor would be.”