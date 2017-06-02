Multi-platinum recording artist Chance the Rapper said that the vandalization of LeBron James’ L.A. mansion was part of a pattern in America’s history.

While guesting on The View, Chance pointed out that successful African-Americans have long been the target of hate crimes in America.

He went on to say the incident was intended to denigrate James as “a second-class citizen.”

“LeBron James is, to me, the greatest of all time,” he said. Starting at 0:31:

“It’s kind of a common pattern in America’s history that when people like me get to a certain point of success. I mean, LeBron James is, to me, the greatest of all time basketball player. “And people want to remind you of how they view you: As a second-class citizen. “It’s not much you can do except for keep thriving. Shout out to LeBron.”

