According to the Commercial Appeal, the Memphis Grizzlies may “have approached” Chandler Parsons about an injury retirement.

Parsons and his camp forcefully denied the rumor, with the injured forward calling it fake news.

Parsons, 29, signed a four-year, $94 million contract with the Grizz two summers ago, but has only suited up in 41 games since.

 
  

